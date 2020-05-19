Sia reveals she adopted two teens last year

SiaShe is proud to confirm that she is now the mother of two teenage children.

The singer revealed in an interview with SiriusXM & # 39; s The Morning Mash Up who adopted two 18-year-olds in 2019. He said he made the decision to legally make them members of his family because he knew they were "aging out of the foster care system." She stated, "I love you."

Together, they are overcoming the pandemic as best they can. "Both find it quite difficult, one more than the other," he shared. "But they are both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really useful. They are really doing a lot of educational things that are good for them."

The news of his expanded family comes almost a year after the pop star offered to adopt the 16-year-old boy. Dasani from the HBO documentary Foment.