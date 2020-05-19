%MINIFYHTML50abcf8659de0318a4cff463d14f667e14%

Should runners wear a mask outdoors?

It depends. You won't always need to cover your face while jogging or cycling if you exercise with no one around, but it's good to carry just in case.

In Denver, masks are not required for outdoor exercise. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They still recommend that people wear cloth face covers when in public, especially in places where it is difficult to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

If it's difficult to breathe through a mask when running or doing other strenuous physical activity, find trails or crowded moments to exercise when you're not around others, says Mark Cameron, an infectious disease expert at Case Western Reserve University.

The more distance you can keep from yourself and others, the better, says Summer Johnson McGee, dean of the University of New Haven School of Health Sciences.

The masks are designed to prevent the user from spreading the virus to others or exposing himself.

