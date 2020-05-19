J.C. Plano-based Penney will close nearly 30% of its 846 stores as part of a bankruptcy-restructured restructuring.

Sick department stores said Monday that they plan to close about 192 stores by February 2021, and then an additional 50 stores the following year.

That would leave the company with just over 600 locations.

J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy reorganization on Friday, making it the largest retailer since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close all stores.

