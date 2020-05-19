Sherri Shepherd to Join Fox's 'Dish Nation' as Co-Host This Summer – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Sherri Shepherd, former co-presenter of The view, is set to join Fox's syndicated series Dish nation as a co-host in August.

She had served guest stints on the entertainment show in November and December 2019.

"Dish nation It has been a staple of the home as my guilty pleasure for years, ”said the actress and comedian. "To say that I am more than excited to join the 'Dish Nation' family is an understatement. I hope to bring even more fun and plate to the table."

Stephen Brown, EVP of Programming and Development, Fox Television Stations, said Shepherd is a good match for the tone of the show.

"What it establishes Dish nation aside from other entertainment news is her humor, and Sherri Shepherd is one of the funniest ladies in the business, "she said." Sherri's experience in years of comedy and daytime television has prepared her to fit in perfectly with the playful pranks between our co-hosts. "

%MINIFYHTML5b850934de01be74cbdee6b3f3922f8617%

Shepherd, who appeared in The view From 2007 to 2015, co-stars in the Netflix comedy series Lord churches, whose second season will come out this summer. She is slated to play in 12 cities on the "Ladies Night Out" comedy tour, alongside Loni Love, Nene Leakes, B. Simone, Kym Whitley and Adele Givens.

Dish nation features radio personalities from around the country offering their opinions on celebrities and pop culture news. The Atlanta and LA teams offer daily segments and celebrity guests. The program has seen its ratings increase during COVID-19 related closings. At New York's WWOR, adult audience ages 25 to 54 increased by 109% over the same period in 2019.

Fox renewed the show last fall for its ninth season.