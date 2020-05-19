Shad Gaspard's distressed wife stays on Venice Beach as search continues for former missing WWE star

Instagram

After news broke that the 39-year-old athlete disappeared after being washed out to sea while swimming with his son, the world of struggle is sending prayers and support to his family.

Up News Info –

The search for the disappeared Shad Gaspard continues A day after the former WWE star was caught in a strong rip current as he swam with his son in Venice Beach in California, his wife was spotted on the beach as authorities continued their search attempt.

Siliana Gaspard was comforted by a group of close friends while waiting on the beach on Monday afternoon, May 18. According to the Daily Mail, she and her friends left the beach at 12:30 p.m. At the same time, the rescue station was closed.

Venice local Patricia Powell told the store that Siliana and her 10-year-old son have not been out on the beach since Sunday, May 17. "The mother and son have remained on the beach in the same place since yesterday. The neighbors have provided them with water, blankets and chairs," he said.

Patricial added that another local, whose home is near the scene of the accident, has offered the mother-son duo to use their home and bathroom. "And a neighbor who lives on the beach, a few steps from the incident, has opened the doors for them in case they need a bathroom or a place to rest," he said.

On Monday, Siliana posted two messages on Instagram Story about her missing husband. In one post, he shared a photo of the 39-year-old posing on a beach in a dark swimsuit. On the photo, she wrote: "If you have seen Shad, please send me a message. Please do not flood me asking what happened. We want to know if he has been seen and where. Thank you."

Shad Gaspard's wife asked the public for information

Shad and his family went to the newly opened Venice Beach on Sunday afternoon. She was swimming with her son when the two of them were pulled out by a strong rip current. While first responders were able to rescue his son, the former professional wrestler sank. Divers, rescue boats and helicopters have been used in the search, but had not yet been found.

%MINIFYHTML3eedb2d448ffb1e159d623132bf8398417%

Regarding the incident, Kenichi Haskett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division stated: "We had one of our first responders go out to double rescue a father and son. Unfortunately, a wave pushed the father down". being pulled out of the stream. The lifeguard rescued and grabbed the boy, the son, and tried to grab the father as well. "

"He ended up being pushed by a wave and we couldn't find him and we immediately started with our rescue boats, we called additional rescuers to search for his father's location," Haskett continued, detailing Shad in the statement.

The fighting world has reacted to the news of Shad's disappearance. Retired professional wrestler John Layfield he was among those who sent prayers for his well-being. "I got on very well with @Shadbeast from the first day I met him. He is a good guy. I hope the best for my friend with this horrible news that has disappeared while swimming," he tweeted.

John Layfield Shared thinking about the missing Shad Gaspard

Twice divas champion Paige He sent his support to Shad's family. "Sending so much love to Shad and his family," he tweeted. "Really looking forward to and waiting for him to be found. I never had a chance to meet him, but many people say such wonderful and positive things about him! My heart is breaking for his family."

Wresting World reacted to news of missing Shad Gaspard

%MINIFYHTML3eedb2d448ffb1e159d623132bf8398418%

Another professional fighter Santino Marella expressed anguish over the news. "Today I am more than sad, I don't normally ask for miracles often, but please, please, let this end well for @Shadbeast," he wrote on Twitter before urging others to pray for Shad. "Please pray or send your thoughts if you have a spare moment."