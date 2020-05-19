Sex scenes from & # 39; Rodham & # 39; that will make you shudder for Hillary Clinton

%MINIFYHTML505ab026661dbd884e5021e62ac136c714%

Image: AP

"I didn't know Hillary had a creampie fetish," replied a friend of mine in group chat, prompting me to scream or grimace or emit a wild combination of the two as the chat descended deeper into chaos. He had been sending select excerpts from Curtis Sittenfeld's new novel, Rodham, a speculative look about how Hillary Clinton's life might have worked if she hadn't married Bill. For the record, I have not read all of Rodham; However, I have read a lot of obscene fanfiction, and I have also read the Rodham sex scenes that my colleague Megan Reynolds shared with me. It is not that the writing is not good, but … the courtesy, the saccharine nature of the sex scenes, the sentimentality of Hillary watching Bill ejaculate inside her, definitely reads like something I've read about AO3 fanfiction file a few dozen times

Although these fragments do not indicate that Hillary Clinton, a young woman in her 20s, that is, Hillary Rodham"Actually I had a creampie fetish, certainly indicating that in Sittenfeld's imagination Hilldawg liked rawdawg." It is this intimate look at Clinton's sex life that makes this fictional depiction feel invasive, to the point that it is sometimes difficult to read.

But damn, is it an excellent group chat fodder?

So without further ado, here are some steaming scenes from Rodham. I apologize beforehand.

The following occurs at the end of Hillary's first date with Bill, in a gallery courtyard in New Haven. Bill Clinton has yaoi hands:

It seemed that he felt it too, because he removed his arm from my shoulder and took my hand, my left with the right. In addition to being huge, his hands were beautiful, his fingers long and slim. I could feel his head turning towards me, and I knew that if I turned my head towards him, we would kiss, and he wanted this to happen and he was also overwhelmed and immobilized. A few more seconds passed, seconds that were silent and massive, terrifying and exciting, and then his lips were against my neck. Gently but firmly, he kissed my neck over and over. He felt great and was very happy. And eventually I could turn to him, our mouths could meet, our lips and tongues, and then we would kiss each other completely.

Reynolds described the following scene as: "The ever-charming Bill takes Hillary for a night ice cream and then returns to her apartment for a different kind of treat;]" which was too good not to include. Hillary obviously thinks highly of Bill right now, because she can't believe she, little Hillary Rodham, is contacting him with Bill Yaoi Hands Clinton:

And then I could feel the push of Bill's erection, it was probably going to happen, so it was definitely going to happen, he was coming into me, and I gasped, gasped so much because I felt incredibly good and because I couldn't I think I was naked with this man . And then he really was inside of me. It was happening, and we would be eternally from this moment two people who had had sexual relations with each other. Even when he pushed me, when I arched against him and grabbed his buttocks, there were a few seconds when our eyes met and we looked at each other, not blinking. Neither of us was smiling; Smiling would have been trivial, or out of place. Being with him this way was almost intolerable ecstasy. It was the most precious thing I had ever experienced.

Hillary visits Bill's bachelor apartment near Long Island Sound. He serenades her, Nakie.

I kissed Bill's bare shoulder. "I don't need anything besides you. But what is that?" Beside the chair, a black rectangular box about two feet long caught my attention. Like a suitcase, it had a handle and two metal clasps. "It is my saxophone." "Do you play the saxophone?" "No, I just left the case there to impress you. It's empty. "Slightly, he moved my clavicle with his thumb and middle finger." Of course I play. " "You'll have to teach me sometime," I said, and the next thing I knew, she jumped out of bed and was offered a clear view of her pale buttocks as she bent over, opened the case, and threw out the gold instrument. Still naked, he turned around, inserted the mouthpiece between his lips, and started playing "When the Saints Go Marching In".

Hillary, distressed after an encounter with one of Bill's old lovers, seeks solace from a very horny Bill.

“Its exteriors are attractive in themselves. I don't know if I'm supposed to say this during the women's movement, but you have great boobs. And your little waist, and your cute and soft butt, and your delicious jar of honey … " I joined Bill in bed, and when he was lying on his back naked and he was lying on top of me naked, he looked at me and smiled. He said, “Hillary, I really enjoy talking about theology with you. I also enjoy doing many other things with you, ”and then he plunged into me.

Hillary has some very thoughtful thoughts about raw dogs:

As impatient as he was naturally, he never rushed when we were in bed. It was leisurely, and I was the one who became increasingly gloriously frantic. And the truth was that when he pushed me, I had such a strong feeling of wanting him to enter inside me, not wanting barriers between us, wanting the things we did between us to be different from the things we did in the rest of our lives. lives, with other people. None of this was remotely like what I'd felt with Roy or Eddie. He had regarded his semen as, if not disgusting, as messy and slightly pitiful, like a spilled glass of water. […] Yet here we were, with all his skin touching all my skin; He was kissing my neck, next to my ear, or we were kissing with our mouths open and our tongues together. His body in my arms, pressed against me, was shocking. Looking him in the eye was shocking. That we were literally fused, that his boner was inside of me, and that my legs were wrapped around him, hooked to the back of his knees, this was all shocking.

Bill, the demon titty, as always:

“Eddie Shinske moves from a place on Edgewood Avenue that I always liked. It has a fireplace in the living room. I'll call and see if you know if anyone has rented it. " Can you wait until the weekend to call? Or at least until after seven tonight? This was when the rates were cheaper. "Is that a confirmation that we can live in sin?" I buttoned my bra, then walked over to him, leaned down and kissed his lips. "I think it is." She slipped her hand under the left cup of the bra and squeezed my nipple. He said, "It is a shame to hide this."

And here we have Bill asking if he can touch Hillary in the car while driving:

We were on the road, not near other cars or trucks, and I reached down to my hips, hooked my thumbs around the waist of my underwear, and put them on my ankles, over my sandals, without removing them. "Please don't stop you," I said, and after that I really couldn't speak. I writhed against his fingers. I lasted about two minutes, and then I said as quietly as I could, “Oh, honey. Bill. Bill. Baby, I love you so much. "He stopped moving his fingers and cradled me, and I groaned incoherently. He alternated between looking at the road and turning his head to look at me, smiling, and said: "I love it you so much. I really do. And also … He lifted his hand from me and gestured to his lap, where he clearly had an erection. "I don't think I should do anything while driving," I said. "But when we're home, I really want to make you feel as good as you make me feel. Is that okay? "That is fantastic," he said.

I have to ask myself, is this more or less dangerous than the head of the road?

This is the entirety of my familiarity with Rodham. I don't think I'm going to read the rest anytime soon.