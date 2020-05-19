Selena Gomez Reveals Her Quarantine Routine And Teases New Music While Showing "Makeshift Studio,quot;

The singer talked about mental health in the midst of the quarantine and also updated fans about her work during this time! With that said, Selena Gomez revealed that she has been working on new music in a "makeshift studio."

Except for this, she has also been reading to help pass the time while still isolated in the midst of the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her reveal of everything she's been doing to stay mentally healthy during this time was part of Instagram's #TakeABreak series and was the perfect opportunity to inspire her fans, but she also teased that new music might be coming soon!

The clip she filmed was shared on the official Instagram account and featured the singer taking everyone on a tour of how she spends her days in quarantine.

At the same time, he spoke about how important it is for everyone to take care of themselves mentally and physically.

"I'm going to show you some of the things that help me stay positive during this time," says the star, before speaking about mental health and showing her her DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy) books.

Finally, he enters a room that had all kinds of music equipment and tells the camera that: ‘This is my little creativity area. This is our makeshift study. This is how I basically write or work on music that needs to be worked on. "

As for relaxation, she says I usually go for a walk at night so I can get rid of the day a little. And then I shower, I wash my face, and when I go to bed, my friends laugh at me, but I have a heating pad. It's almost like a blanket of anxiety, it feels great. Sometimes I write in the newspaper and I have these beautiful sprays for my face, rose water, a candle to help me too and I also have my little Daisy. "



