See Daniel Radcliffe's priceless reaction to Rupert Grint's baby news

Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint they are still best friends.

During your virtual visit to Watch what happens live Monday Harry Potter Star shared that he was excited by the news that his longtime co-star and girlfriend Georgia Groome she had received her first child earlier this month. While answering a question from fans about the new parents' bundle of joy, Daniel revealed that he had recently contacted Rupert to congratulate him.

"Yes, I texted him the other day. I am very happy for him. He is very, very cool," he said to the host. Andy CohenHe added: "It is also very strange for me to think that we all have the age in which we have children, but we definitely are."

According to the British actor, Andy chimed in and said, "It is strange for all of us." Daniel replied, "I'm sure it is," and joked that his age has always been a difficult issue for people: "I remember when I turned 30, many people in my life were really depressed to find out that had happened." . "