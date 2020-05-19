See Daniel Radcliffe's priceless reaction to Rupert Grint's baby news

Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint they are still best friends.
During your virtual visit to Watch what happens live Monday Harry Potter Star shared that he was excited by the news that his longtime co-star and girlfriend Georgia Groome she had received her first child earlier this month. While answering a question from fans about the new parents' bundle of joy, Daniel revealed that he had recently contacted Rupert to congratulate him.
"Yes, I texted him the other day. I am very happy for him. He is very, very cool," he said to the host. Andy CohenHe added: "It is also very strange for me to think that we all have the age in which we have children, but we definitely are."
According to the British actor, Andy chimed in and said, "It is strange for all of us." Daniel replied, "I'm sure it is," and joked that his age has always been a difficult issue for people: "I remember when I turned 30, many people in my life were really depressed to find out that had happened." . "
In the past, the Horns Star has opened up about the difficulty of getting rid of her magical alter ego, revealing that she used alcohol to deal with her Harry Potter fame. Despite the challenges of the famous role, Daniel does not regret playing the boy who lived.
"Even at the lowest point, I still loved my job a lot and I loved going to the set and there was never a day that my own thing affected the way I was on the set," he said during his visit to Off camera with Sam Jones back in 2019. "There was never a point where I thought 'I wish this didn't happen to me. I wish it wasn't Harry Potter', as if that just didn't happen."
Shifting gears, the Bravo star was also curious to know more about a recent rumor about the Miraculous workers star, setting him as one of the first celebrities to contract the coronavirus. Eager to learn of the consequences, Andy asked if any random stars had texted him once the news came out.
"It wasn't random, but, like, the producers of the show I was on," he said. "I had to say,‘ I don't have a crown, like, please don't panic. " I got a lot of messages from, yes, as family members. "
Daniel continued: "Actually, I feel like my girlfriend (Erin darke) I received more text messages than I did. But, like, that was very, very strange. Who knows? I could still get it and now no one will care because that will be like, ‘Well, you already had it. He's fine. He had it once. You have antibodies. "
As the segment continued, fans also wanted fellow guests. Ellie Kemper weigh on her The office co-stars Mindy kaling and B.J. Novak & # 39;s chemistry off-screen. After being asked if she thought the duo were soul mates, The unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Star said, "That is a question for both of us. I think they are both extraordinary individuals and my good friends." Impressed by his response, she added: "Ha! What a diplomatic response."
See how Daniel gets excited about Rupert's baby happiness in the video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML0834e221efdd9bb6c3b4f2c65563280916%