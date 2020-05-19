See Brad Pitt's surprise message for Missouri state graduates

Brad Pitt He had a sweet surprise for the graduating class of 2020.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner sent a video message to graduates of Missouri State University, which was shared on the school's social media on Monday night.

"We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: a special message from one of the Springfield ones. Thank you, Brad," wrote the Missouri state Twitter account on social media Monday.

Pitt, who was born in Oklahoma, moved to Missouri with his family at a young age.

"Hello, everyone! Quarantine Brad, with a salute to the Missouri State University graduating class! Yes!" Pitt said in his video message to the graduates. "It must be very strange to do this in these difficult times, but I know we support you. Our money is in you to make this world a better place, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors."