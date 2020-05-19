See Brad Pitt's surprise message for Missouri state graduates

Brad Pitt He had a sweet surprise for the graduating class of 2020.
The 56-year-old Oscar winner sent a video message to graduates of Missouri State University, which was shared on the school's social media on Monday night.
"We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: a special message from one of the Springfield ones. Thank you, Brad," wrote the Missouri state Twitter account on social media Monday.
Pitt, who was born in Oklahoma, moved to Missouri with his family at a young age.
"Hello, everyone! Quarantine Brad, with a salute to the Missouri State University graduating class! Yes!" Pitt said in his video message to the graduates. "It must be very strange to do this in these difficult times, but I know we support you. Our money is in you to make this world a better place, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors."
"So you did it! You did it!" Pitt's message continued. "Enjoy, congratulations again, and think big."
Pitt joins a number of celebrities celebrating the class of 2020. Let's take a look at all the stars that honor graduates in the gallery below!
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Barack Obama
President Obama delivered an inspiring opening speech during Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class. He said to graduates: "With all the challenges facing this country right now, no one can say 'no, you're too young to understand it' or 'that's the way it's always been done'. Because with so much uncertainty, with everything suddenly at stake, this is the world of your generation to shape. "
YouTube / EIF and XQ
The jonas brothers
The trio closed the ceremony with a performance of "X,quot;, with KAROL G.
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Chika
The 23-year-old star performed "Crown,quot; during the virtual ceremony.
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Lena Waithe
The actress and screenwriter told graduates, "Use your voices and talents to be seen and heard."
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Pharrell Williams
"A great speech, like a great song, comes from the heart. It is only when the words flow with authentic emotions that it can really resonate with many, versus few," the Grammy winner said in his video message. "This video you are about to see does exactly that. It was written and produced by seniors in Arizona high schools to provide inspirational words to their classmates. What they created has grown, and now they are joined. other seniors from around the world. the United States. "
YouTube / EIF and XQ
ITS.
The singer-songwriter delighted fans during her virtual graduation performance.
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Alicia Keys
The Grammy winner delivered an emotional performance of his song "Underdog,quot; during Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class.
YouTube / EIF and XQ
The Platt brothers
Actor Ben Platt and his brothers Henry and Jonah Platt performed a mix of classic hits during the ceremony, including "Memories,quot; by Maroon 5, "Graduation (Friends Forever) by Vitamin C," Forever Young "by Bob Dylan, and,quot; In The Beatles ". My life."
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Olivia Wilde
the Smart booking director introduced Malala Yousafzai during Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class.
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Malala Yousafzai
"The Class of 2020 will not be defined by what we lost due to this virus, but by how we responded," the activist said in her message. "The world is yours now, and I can't wait to see what you think of it."
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Bad bunny
The singer encouraged graduates to continue to work hard and stay positive.
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Megan Rapinoe
"I am not going to ask you to join. I am going to ask you to demand better together," the soccer star told the graduates.
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Yara Shahidi
The actress and activist told students, "These past 12 years of school have prepared everyone to go out into the world and be global citizens, just as they have for me. And even though we are in the midst of circumstances that They have affected our families, our friends and communities. I am inspired by how many of you continue to ask: "How can I serve you?"
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Timothée Chalamet
The actor thanked the teachers during his virtual graduation speech.
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Kevin Hart
The actor and comedian paid tribute to the students during his heartfelt speech.
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Dua Lipa
The superstar presented a performance of her hit song "Break My Heart,quot; during the virtual ceremony.
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Zendaya
The actress gave her mother a sweet greeting during her virtual graduation message.
YouTube / EIF and XQ
Lebron James
The basketball star honored the students during the opening of Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class.
Kristen bell
"It is not the moments of achievement or recognition that stay with you, it is getting there that you remember." The good place star shared with graduating seniors.
Cardi B
"It's more than a diploma, it's more than graduation, it's knowledge, it's knowing that you did it," shared the rapper on Facebook's # Graduation2020. "Now you are about to start your life, you are about to earn money, you are about to show your skills that you worked on!"
Weird eye To emit
It's time for the Fab 5 to give a High 5 to the class of 2020 graduates.
Simone Biles
"We know how hard he worked to bring that diploma home," shared the Olympic athlete during # Graduation2020. "I know you're missing out on what your medal ceremony is supposed to be, but that ceremony doesn't change anything. You've already won."
Hugh jackman
"Listen to Oprah," the actor joked before the talk show legend delivered a memorable speech during the # Graduation2020 ceremony on Facebook and Instagram.
Oprah Winfrey
"You are, in fact, the class of choice, for a time like this, the Class of 2020. You are also a united class, the pandemic class, that has everyone struggling to graduate with you," said the host of the program. Of interviews. shared. "But even though there may not be pomp due to our circumstances, a graduating class has never been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion, energy and hope.
Selena Gomez
"I mean, it's okay not to know what to do with the rest of your life," the "Come and Get It,quot; singer shared with older people. "It is a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don't be frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks that happen to all of us."
Luke Bryan
the American idol The country music judge and singer shows his support for the Class of 2020.
Miley Cyrus
The star took the podium to sing "The Climb,quot;.
David Dobrik
As YouTuber points out, it's okay not to go to college, because he didn't either!
Bretman Rock
The beauty vlogger sends love from the state of Hawaii.
JJ Watt
The athlete sends good wishes to all graduates.
Tim Tebow
The footballer sends a message of hope from his home gym.
Yara Shahidi
As a Harvard assistant, the Grown-ish The actor wishes his classmates good luck.
Derrek Harris
Jerry harris
Who is ready to talk about a mat? the Encourage star participates in the first virtual American Eagle dance called #AExMEProm.
Sterling K. Brown
the We are Star shares a message of hope for all Class of 2020 graduates.
Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak
First Office The stars and best friends kicked off the Facebook and Instagram graduation celebration with a sweet introduction.
Ian West / PA Wire
Hugh jackman
The actor told students during the Facebook and Instagram celebration: "Listen to Oprah, trust me on that." He also added: "Wear sunscreen."
Phil McCarten / CBS
Jonas Brothers and Sophie Turner
"We don't have college degrees, so we are really impressed with you!" Turner joked with the graduates.
Gregory Pace / REX / Shutterstock
Eva Longoria
Longoria told graduates to "stay true to your truest self," as he shared an inspiring story from his childhood.
Congratulations to the class of 2020!
%MINIFYHTMLb738f75de7c9e7536ced079148a8b33916%%MINIFYHTMLb738f75de7c9e7536ced079148a8b33917%