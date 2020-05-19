Second spin-off remains a consideration on CBS – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb2c7dd05f98c80db4cbcee895635e67414%

Dick Wolf has always imagined FBI as a franchise and released the original series to CBS that way from the start.

The success of the original series and FBI: the most wanted The talk of a second spinoff has increased.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl did not lower these hopes in an interview with Up News Info. "We are always talking to Dick (Wolf) and Dick always takes our ideas away and I can't rule anything out," he said.

There were suggestions that Wolf, who co-created the mothership FBI with Craig Turk, he would release another spin-off in the next broadcast season, having focused on launching FBI: the most wanted, created by René Balcer, this season. Both shows were renewed for new seasons earlier this month.

Wolf, who is behind the formidable Law and Chicago franchises hinted at this year's winter TCA that the franchise offers an "endless treasure trove of stories."

"There he is FBI and basically all other law enforcement, "he said." These are truly blue people, and we should honor them in various ways. "

This season, FBI ended with a slightly unusual crossover. The show's unexpected season finale, which closed for filming in March, featured a crossover with NBC. Chicago P.D, The first multi-network crossover in the Dick Wolf universe.

FBI: the most wanted It stars Julian McMahon and focuses on the FBI's Fugitive Task Force that tracks and captures notorious criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, and Nathaniel Arcand also star.

Meanwhile, the original focuses on the inner workings of an elite FBI unit in the New York office. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonee Noel, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and John Boyd.

The FBI series are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.