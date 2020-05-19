Search for WWE star Shad Gaspard is suspended after he disappeared into the ocean

The US Coast Guard USA Announced Tuesday morning that he suspended his search for a WWE star Shad Gaspard.

The 39-year-old man disappeared after swimming with his son on a Los Angeles beach. Monday his wife Siliana Gaspard, shared a publication on social networks in which she declared that her husband was "disappeared,quot;.

On Tuesday, the US Coast Guard. USA He said to E! News release in a statement: "I can't speak to Los Angeles County search efforts because, as far as I know, they are still searching […] That doesn't mean the case is closed, it means we suspended the search, but if an airplane or navigator sees something we will respond. We were looking for approximately 16.5 hours. "

"We conducted 7 search patterns covering 60 nautical square miles, using Coast Guard resources such as a Coast Guard helicopter, a patrol boat and a 45ft response boat, there are different units from various stations," he added. the United States Coast Guard.