Sean Penn's CORE doing an "excellent job" delivering coronavirus tests – Up News Info

At Mayor Eric Garcetti's daily coronavirus briefing, the City of Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas provided an update on his department's COVID-related efforts. He also praised Sean Penn's efforts to provide evidence throughout the city.

"We have focused on four main areas," said the chief, the first of which is the city-wide coronavirus testing site. Terrazas said these sites were initially serviced by fire department personnel.

"But with the arrival of the CORE organization, led by actor Sean Penn, we have been able to transition to a voluntary model.

Penn, in an interview with Mike Fleming of Up News Info last month, explained the strategy behind his efforts with CORE partner Ann Lee.

"It seemed very sensible to us to release the highly skilled first responders, in our case the Los Angeles Fire Department, from having to control these sites," Penn said. “We were able to take their training under the direction of Mayor Garcetti and be able to pass the training on to our staff and volunteers. Which means that at each site we collected, 20-25 firefighters were able to return to their emergency response duties in the city of Los Angeles. "

Chief Terrazas had nothing but praise for Tuesday's operation. "I must say that the CORE volunteers have been doing an excellent job."

"We now have eight sites across the city," said the chief, who offers driving tests.

Garcetti, for his part, announced that, with CORE's help, the city has released nearly 400,000 COVID tests, 392,000, to be exact.

Increased testing, the mayor said, will allow the city to continue to reopen if, that is, Angelenos also continue to wear masks and observe patterns of social alienation.

Accordingly, the mayor announced that pet grooming businesses may reopen. Pet retail stores should "adopt the county guidelines," he said. The same goes for all car washes, both automatic and hand wash.

