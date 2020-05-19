Scooter Braun thanks Ariana Grande for being humble after the 6ix9ine attack

Instagram

After the singer of & # 39; Stuck With U & # 39; In response to the accusation that she and Justin Bieber manipulated the result of the list, her manager offers the rapper from & # 39; Gooba & # 39; a long explanation on how the list works.

Ariana GrandeScooter Braun's manager has joined the singer's prolonged attack on Billboard Hot 100 rival Tekashi. 6ix9ine after he suggested that she and Justin Bieber did not deserve to be number one.

The rapper, who bowed at three in the new countdown with "Gooba," accused the pop couple of buying their way to the top of the countdown, prompting Grande to issue a lengthy statement tearing down their claims. and urging Tekashi to be "humble" and "thank you for being here".

Her response prompted a return of the rap star, who added: "I don't want you to think I'm coming to you. I'm not saying you don't have talent, I'm not saying you can't sing. You are a beautiful singer, you just don't understand my pain."

He had previously told fans in a video that he had learned that the same credit card had been used to purchase multiple copies of the Bieber and Grande duo.

And now Braun has joined the dispute, offering Tekashi a lesson on how the graph works: "Only national broadcasts are counted for an internal graph. If someone counts their total, it doesn't count correctly … We never disclosed our sales until Weekend, that's called strategy and it is and always has been our policy … Nielsen (chart compilers) and the card rules clearly state that a credit card can only buy a maximum of 4 copies (sic). out. They check that. Everything needs to be confirmed. What was it. "

Scooter confirms that there was an investigation into this week's charts, but adds, "It was in a video that had 6 times the amount of paid bot activity as the normal video. That video was not ours."

She added: "Ariana, thanks for being so humble. Others should do the same."

Braun also made it clear that he is "proud" of Grande and the latest achievement on Bieber's list of charges, adding, "honored to be with you always."

Justin also responded to 6ix9ine's claims on social media, adding: "He said 30k were purchased with 6 credit cards, but that's a lie. The rules are clear: A credit card can buy a maximum of 4 copies ( sic). is expelled (sic) ".

"The Nielsen company (chart compilers) verified this and found that all of our sales were legitimate because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don't discredit our fan base with false information."

She also criticized the rapper for not mentioning that he is part of the song in his initial attack on Grande, adding: "If you're going to say his name, be sure to say mine because it's our song."