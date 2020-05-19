Scoob! Dethrones & # 39; Trolls World Tour & # 39; from the top of the list of movies on demand

Warner Bros./DreamWorks Animation

After weeks of domination, the sequel to & # 39; Trolls & # 39; 2016 drops to number two on the weekly countdown, but still ahead of & # 39; The Invisible Man & # 39 ;, & # 39; Capone & # 39; and & # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39 ;.

The latest Scooby-Doo movie has reached the top of America's leading list of movies on demand.

"Scoob!", which debuted digitally on Friday (May 15), has collapsed"Trolls World Tour"to take the number one spot on FandangoNOW's weekly countdown.

"Trolls World Tour" falls two, ahead of lifelong success "The invisible man"and new release"Capone"."Sonic the Hedgehog"complete the first five while"Fantasy island","Bad Boys for Life","Bloodshot","Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"and"Jumanji: the next level"complete the new top 10.

"Military wives" Bruce Willis& # 39; "Survive the night"and new Mary J. Blige movie "Cam body"They are among the titles to be released this week (begins May 18).