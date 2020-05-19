Sara Ali Khan shares photos from her graduation ceremony

Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media, where she is often seen sharing photos and videos of herself and is an absolute delight to her fans. Sara recently led us down the memory path when she graduated from Columbia University in New York 4 years ago. In the images, the actress is seen standing with all her other classmates, in a sky blue coat and graduation cap. Sara captioned the post as: "May 19, 2016 Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another life #columbia #university #graduation #almamater # 4yearsold,quot;.

On the job front, Sara will be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan after the shutdown. The movie was supposed to be released on May 1, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sara will also be seen in Atrangi Re of Aanand L Rai alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.