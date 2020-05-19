Santa Clarita joins Palmdale, Lancaster to request a separate regional reopening plan for Los Angeles County – Up News Info Los Angeles

VALENCIA (CBSLA) – As some areas of Los Angeles County begin to see fewer cases of coronavirus, cities like Santa Clarita, Lancaster, and Palmdale are pushing for approval to move forward and reopen the county.

Jonathan Carrillo, the owner of Crazy Otto's Diner, said he and his partner had no choice but to open their Valencia restaurant for Mother's Day dinner, despite orders to stay at the state and county home. .

According to Carrillo, the tables at Crazy Otto’s Diner were socially distant, the staff had PPE, and the food was packed to go, but customers could sit and eat inside.

"It was to do or die for us, we wanted to make sure we could support our family," Carrillo said. "We were afraid of losing our business and we did it that way so that the public would make their own decision and come to dinner with us."

On Sunday, Crazy Otto & # 39; s was shut down by the Los Angeles County Health Department for violations of the security code, including the "Safer at Home,quot; order, which requires companies to stop operating in person.

"Crazy Otto, and all the businesses here in Santa Clarita, want to do the right thing, but they also need to open up," said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth.

Smyth said he feels frustration from the community and business owners. That is why he is asking county supervisors to reopen their doors in Santa Clarita, where he said COVID-19 infection rates are lower than in other parts of the county.

He says Santa Clarita has been successful in curbing the spread.

"It is appropriate now after two months of closings and data for communities to interpret and begin to make decisions that work for our communities," said Smyth.

Santa Clarita has teamed up with Palmdale and Lancaster to request a regional reopening plan, instead of following the county-wide order.

They believe that their economies depend on it and that they can do it safely, responsibly and at their own pace.

“Our residents are going to leave Los Angeles County and go to restaurants, cut their hair, join gyms outside of Los Angeles County. That will put a lot of people in conflict with compliance with the rules, "Smyth said.

Fortunately for Carrillo, after speaking with the health department on Tuesday, they decided to let it reopen tomorrow.

"It will be just to go and we agree with that. 3:46 Helping us open up much faster, I think that's great for the community," Carrillo said.

Smyth said he will meet with Palmdale and Lancaster city leaders this week to work on a specific early reopening plan.

Once they reach an agreement, they will present it to county officials.