Sandra Oh recreated her iconic "Princess Diaries,quot; line and it's perfect

What we all know is that The princess's Diary it is, in fact, a perfect movie.
What we also know is that Sandra Oh is a perfect human who is so talented that it hurts.
Well, Sandra recently did a quarantine interview on The Graham Norton Show, and in it he recreated one of his favorite lines from the movie's fans … which is amazing because he remembered it even though he hasn't seen the movie since it came out.
And it is perfect. First, she sets the scene by channeling Deputy Director Gupta and picking up the phone …
… then she does Gupta mhmm-ing / uh-huh-ing, ALL …
…THREE…
…TIMES…
… then she hangs up the phone …
… and finally nail the landing!
In the interview, she also talks about how she has gone through the stages of being pigeonholed in certain careers [detectives, teachers, and doctors] and all I can say is that I hope she will return one day as Assistant Principal Gupta that we all know and love.
TV and cinema
