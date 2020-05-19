San Francisco, Oakland, between school districts, warning: budget cuts will delay reopening – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – Six California school districts representing more than 900,000 students, including two in the Bay Area, say the governor's proposed budget cuts will delay the reopening of schools.

Officials at Los Angeles Unified, which is the second largest school district in the country with 600,000 students, joined five other urban districts in a letter Monday to lawmakers, saying they need more money to reopen schools safely and not less. The other districts are Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, and Long Beach.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed budget cuts of $ 14 billion due to the coronavirus, with more than half at the expense of public schools that have struggled to teach students remotely since mid-March, when he issued an order. home stay statewide.

"The cuts will mean that the reopening of schools will be delayed even after state guidance and authorization from public health officials are provided," the letter read to legislative leaders and those reviewing the education budget.

Newsom's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The governor said the cuts could have been deeper and he is using federal money to help schools overcome "learning losses,quot; during the pandemic and remove some tax exemptions to send more money to schools.

"The idea that schools can continue to operate safely in the fall on a reduced state budget is not realistic," the letter says. "We cannot, in good conscience, jeopardize the health and safety of our students and staff by returning to the classroom prematurely and unfunded for the necessary precautions,quot; given the lack of national evidence and a better understanding of the virus.

Superintendents suggest several ways to close the funding gap, including a new statewide utility charge to provide all students with internet access in their homes. Schools want flexibility to reduce the school year without penalty and suspend new terms, according to the letter.

The Legislature must approve a revised budget for mid-June.

