Samsung announces 50-megapixel camera sensor with faster autofocus

Samsung has announced a new 50 megapixel camera sensor called ISOCELL GN1. It is Samsung's first sensor to include both dual-pixel autofocus and Tetracell pixel binning, which the company says should offer a combination of fast performance and good low-light image quality.

Pixel size is 1.2 μm, closer to what you would find in a conventional phone camera sensor than the high-resolution chips that have become increasingly popular in the past year. The obvious competitor is Sony's new IMX689 sensor, featured on phones like the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which has 48 megapixels at 1.22 μm. By default, the Samsung sensor will take 12.5 megapixel photos with four pixels grouped into one.

The addition of the dual pixel phase detection autofocus is notable because Samsung had a recent high-profile glitch in that area. Using the 108-megapixel sensor without dual-pixel technology, the Galaxy S20 Ultra suffered from poor autofocus performance; Samsung said it would issue a solution, although we have not yet been able to test the improvements.

In any case, the combination of high resolution and high autofocus speed is clearly Samsung's priority with the ISOCELL GN1. The company says the sensor went into mass production this month, so it shouldn't be long before it appears on phones.