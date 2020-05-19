Safaree and Erica Mena will sit down with fans this weekend to train them during these difficult times

Safaree and Erica Mena announced to their fans and followers that this weekend they will offer some advice during these difficult times we are in these days. Check out more details on Erica's IG post below.

While many enemies appeared and said that these two are exploiting their fans, the true fans were really happy.

Somoene said: ‘Wait, did you really work to get a body? Or did you get under the knife? Because it's only been a couple of months, your stomach is flatter than the mines & # 39; & # 39; And another follower posted this message: & # 39; WHAT ABOUT YALL YOUTUBE CHANNEL NOW THAT YALL HOME MAKES SOME VIDEOS PLEASE? Maybe some challenges … maybe I'll do some or her cooking videos.

One commenter wrote: ‘Your marriage is a joke honestly, judging from the comments, no one takes them seriously. Looking for any way to exploit his followers for money. Who is willing to pay for something they can get FREE online? "

Another person appreciated what the couple is doing and said, ‘Omg, did I just see an affordable price for everyone listed here? Wow you two are amazing! I am definitely interested. Hoping for a bit of your incredible true love. "

Someone else wrote: ‘When two selfish, self-centered, tasteless, vindictive, and money-hungry narcissists unite. They exploit their gullible and naive followers. "

Another fan appreciated what these two are doing and said, ‘Wow, so many unnecessary negative comments. 🤦‍♀️ people sound so bitter. I love you and @safaree and the beautiful family they have both created. I'm sure they both deserve it. They've both been through a lot. "

Ad

Another commenter posted this message: & # 39; This is a great idea … I really like that you both motivate each other to keep your mental and physical health happy and healthy … such an amazing couple … keep God. work guys guys @iamerica_mena @safaree & # 39 ;.



Post views:

2