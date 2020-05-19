Ryan Seacrest returns to work: some fans still think he suffered a stroke despite the representative's statement

Ryan Seacrest returned to work Tuesday morning and co-hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan and denied having suffered a stroke after the American idol final. He blamed his dragging speech and what many felt was a droopy eye and a side of his face, as he was exhausted and needed a break. His spokesman released a statement to People magazine on Monday and also stated that Ryan did not have a stroke.

“Ryan didn't have any kind of stroke last night. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding a balance between home and work, with the added stress of having to do live shows from home. Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he's been juggling three to four air jobs for the past few weeks and needs to rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off. "

Despite Ryan's return (it was taken Monday to rest) and the spokesman's statement, many people are not convinced that Ryan is in good health and still believe he suffered a mild stroke. Ryan is also known to be an extremely hard worker and at 46 years old, Ryan may start to develop or notice some changes in his health due to aging. His fans are still concerned about him and urge him to contact his healthcare provider regardless of the statements.

Is @RyanSeacrest good? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his muffled speech and his eye closing in half. #ryanseacrest #American Idol – M. Drake Krueger (@KingDraqula) May 18, 2020

Some pointed out that the spokesman's statement referred to Ryan's extremely hectic schedule and all the work he is doing, and while they suggested he rest, people say that is exactly the reason why he may have had a slight stroke.

