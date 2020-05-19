Ryan Seacrest breaks silence on concerns about stroke when he returns to television

Ryan Seacrest He returns to television after taking a day off for "exhaustion."
The host raised fans' concern over the weekend while filming the finale of American idol. During the show on Sunday, fans on social media noticed that, at one point, Seacrest seemed to be confusing his words and his eyes seemed puffy. The Seacrest representative later addressed his health concerns, closing speculation that Seacrest had a stroke.
On Monday Seacrest was absent from Live with Kelly, but returned Tuesday to thank fans for their good wishes. During the opening of the show on Tuesday, Seacrest thanked Kelly Ripahusband Mark Consuelos, to replace it on Monday.
"I want to thank Mark for completing yesterday. I appreciate that," Seacrest said. "He is so good at it. And also very good wishes to me exhaustion. I worked all day, so I had a day off to relax. And here we are once again at that Live"
Amid fans' concern on Monday, the Seacrest representative released a statement about his health.
"Ryan had no stroke last night," his representative shared in a statement with People. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and looking for work-home balance, with the added stress of having to do live shows from home."
"Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American idol, Ohn Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, has been juggling three or four on-air jobs for the past few weeks and needs to rest, "the statement continued." So today he took a well-deserved day off. "
