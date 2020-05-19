Russia reportedly begins SU-35 production for Egypt – Upnews Info

Russian state media reported that the Gagarin aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur has launched production of its advanced Su-35 fighter jets under a contract with Egypt.

The Russian news agency TASS, citing a military diplomatic source, reported that production of SU-35 fighters had been launched, intended to be delivered to the Egyptian Air Force under the contract signed in 2018.

"The Gagarin aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur has launched production of the Su-35, intended to be delivered to the Egyptian Air Force under the contract signed in 2018," the source said.

"The deadline for the delivery of the first batch to the Egyptian side has not yet been established, due to restrictions imposed by the new coronavirus outbreak," he added.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported in March 2019 that Egypt had decided to buy several Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets for around $ 2 billion. The signing of the agreement has never been confirmed by official sources.

China became the first foreign country to buy Su-35 when it signed a $ 2.5 billion deal with Russia for 24 planes. The agreement also provided for the supply of spare ground equipment and motors. The delivery of the plane to China was completed in 2019.

The Su-35S is a highly updated 4 ++ generation supermangeable multipurpose fighter jet developed on the basis of fifth generation technologies. The Su-35S is distinguished by its new avionics suite based on the information control system, new radar, higher capacity plasma ignition engines and thrust vectoring. These engines meet the requirements for the engine of the fifth generation fighters, as they allow you to develop supersonic speed without using a downstream burner.