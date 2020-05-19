Ruby Rose will not be returning to CW's "Batwoman,quot; for season 2

Ruby Rose will not return for the second season of Batwoman, announced the actor in a statement.

Rose, who played the superhero in Season 1 of the CW series, said it was she who "made the difficult decision not to return."

"This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the highest respect for the cast, the crew, and everyone involved in the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles," Rose said. "I am beyond grateful to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me to the DC universe that they have created so beautifully. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the Warner Bros. teams. and The CW who put so much into the show and I always believed in myself. Thank you to everyone who made the first season a success. I'm really thankful. "

The CW, Warner Bros. Television, and Berlanti Productions also released a joint statement, thanking Rose for her time on the show and reassuring fans that Batwoman will continue to air.

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," they said. "The studio and the network are firmly committed to BatwomanSeason two and the long-term future, and we, along with the show's talented creative team, look forward to sharing her new direction, including the cast of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months. "

