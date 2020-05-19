Ruby Rose surprises fans everywhere: leaves CW's Batwoman after 1 season

Ruby Rose is leaving BatwomanEntertainment Tonight reported today. the Orange is the new black alum released a statement Tuesday in which he revealed he would be leaving his role as Kate Kane, Batwoman, in the CW superhero drama after its first season.

The series is now without a protagonist. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rose's sudden departure leaves the studio a bit of time to find a new lead actress for her series, which will reissue next year in 2021.

In her statement, Rose stated that she made the "very difficult decision,quot; not to continue starring Batwoman. He then expressed gratitude and respect for all those with whom he worked in recent years, including the cast and crew, producers and writers.

Warner Brothers television, The CW, and Berlanti Productions also thanked Ruby in her statement. Reportedly, Batwoman It was the first primetime television comic book drama to feature a lesbian superheroine as the lead.

When it was first revealed in August 2018, fans and critics praised the series for being the first of its kind. Just a few months later, she appeared as Batwoman as part of CW's annual Arrowverse event in December 2018.

At the time of her casting, Rose explained to Entertainment Tonight that she was delighted to be the first lesbian woman to be cast in a primetime television superhero drama. When the show finally aired, it was acclaimed by the media, though IMDb users had a completely different opinion.

Currently, the show is only rated 3.5 / 10 in the internet movie database, and many users criticize the series for the supposedly incessant inclusion of identity politics. People on the popular website described him as "lazy," "boring," "propagandistic," and brutally criticized his alleged political backgrounds.

As one person put it, "The story felt rushed and the character appears to be a stereotype of walking lesbians from the 1980s." Regardless of fan reaction, Ruby has appeared in several different television series and movies for the past decade, including Orange is the new black and Demonic resident.



