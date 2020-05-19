Ruby Rose leaves Batwoman after a season and her role is being recast

Batwoman leaves Batwoman.

Ruby pink He has decided to exit the CW series after one season, and Warner Brothers and The CW confirm that the role will be recast before the second season. The show was renewed in January along with most of The CW's current lineup, and last week CW President Mark Pedowitz announced that the entire fall lineup would be delayed to January as soon as possible due to the closure of the production, giving WB and The CW ample space. It's time to find a new clue for the series.

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," said a statement. "The studio and the network are firmly committed to BatwomanSeason two and the long-term future, and we, along with the show's talented creative team, look forward to sharing her new direction, including the cast of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months. "