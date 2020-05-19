Ruby Rose comes out of the series & # 39; Batwoman & # 39; from CW, DC to recast iconic lead role for season 2 – Up News Info

This is a surprise: Ruby Rose, the star of CW's freshman drama series Batwoman, leaves Warner Bros. TV / Berlanti Prods. drama after one season. The series, which has already been renewed for a second season, will continue with the lead role that is being recast.

"I have made the difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season, "Rose said in a statement." This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the highest respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved in the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles. "

Rose was a huge draw when she was cast as Batwoman in the summer of 2018, originally for the Arrowverse 2018-19 crossover, and later for a full-fledged pilot, written by Caroline Dries based on the DC characters, who went to the series, produced by executives for Dries and Berlanti Prods. »Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Rose recognized the creative team for the series, as well as CW television operation chiefs Mark Pedowitz and Warner Bros. Peter Roth.

"I am more than grateful to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me to the DC universe that they have created so beautifully," she said. "Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the Warner Bros. and The CW teams who put so much on the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made the first season a success. I'm really thankful ".

Neither Rose nor Batwoman the producers would talk about the reasons for the actress's departure so early in the series' life, although sources indicated that it is not related to the stunt injury she suffered during the filming of Season 1, which left her paralyzed and needing emergency surgery.

In a joint statement, Berlanti Prods. and WBTV reaffirmed its commitment to Batwoman and to choose another LGBTQ actress in the innovative role.

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," the two companies said. "The studio and network are firmly committed to Season 2 and Batwoman's long-term future, and we, along with the show's talented creative team, look forward to sharing her new direction, including the cast of a new lead actress and member. of LGBTQ community, in the coming months. "

Orange is the new black Rose Rose returned to the small screen with Batwoman, playing the first major gay character, male or female, in a series of live-action superheroes. Her character came out to Gotham City in an episode of the series' freshman season.