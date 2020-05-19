Ruby Rose and other television stars who made shocking outings

Batwoman has to find a new Batwoman.

It has just been announced that Ruby Rose, who plays the main character of Batwoman, leaves the show after one season. The finale aired on Sunday, meaning we have already seen its final episode of the series.

Rose isn't the first to drop a lead role on a television show, but what's more unique is that Warner Bros, The CW, and Berlanti Productions plan to re-launch the role, since you can't really have the show. Batwoman without the caped crusade herself.

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and the long-term future, and we, along with the show's talented creative team, look forward to sharing her new direction, including the cast of a new lead actress and member. LGBTQ community, in the coming months, "the network and production companies said in a statement.

Rose gave no reason for her departure, but thanked him and said it was a "very difficult,quot; decision.