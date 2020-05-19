Royal Park Hotel reopens with new security measures – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Deciding to close for a while to implement some security changes, a luxury hotel in Metro Detroit is once again open.

After being closed for almost 8 weeks, the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester is open again for the night, but guests must be prepared to see many changes.

Back in business, though not business as usual.

From the outside, things seem normal at the Luxury Royal Park Hotel, but as guests approach the front door, they remember our new normal.

"We are implementing disinfection stations throughout the hotel, we have signs everywhere, everyone should wear masks," said Royal Park Hotel general manager Sue Keels.

These are just some of the changes made while the hotel was closed.

She says they are taking every possible measure to keep guests and staff safe in this Covid-19 era.

"We installed sneeze guards as an added precaution, we've created some individual sanitizing sprays for guests to pick up if they want to sanitize like their luggage," says Keels.

The hotel will reopen in three phases, they are now in phase one.

"What are the rooms, and we've launched our take-out meals," he said.

Keels says the sidewalk is also available at Park 600. She says phase two would open the restaurant with a 25 percent occupancy. Phase three will proceed to the social gathering, the final two phases will depend on the governor's reopening order.

