Rooney Mara is pregnant and expects the first child with Joaquin Phoenix

Rooney mara She's pregnant!

The Oscar nominee is expecting her first child with Joaquin Phoenix, according to multiple reports. This news comes shortly after Rooney was seen in Los Angeles handing flowers to his sister. Kate Mara on mothers day.

"Rooney takes about six months," said a source. We weekly. "Joaquín is great and he has been accompanying her to appointments."

Rooney, 35, and Joaquín, 45, had a romantic relationship for the first time in January 2017, when they were seen together at a wellness retreat. This sighting came four years after the actors starred in the movie. its. Then they got together in the 2018 movie Maria Magdalena.

In May 2017, the private couple confirmed their romance during the Cannes Film Festival. Two years later, the couple sparked engagement rumors when Rooney was photographed wearing a diamond ring. Later that year, Joaquín offered a rare glimpse of their relationship during an interview with Vanity Fair.