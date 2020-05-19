Rooney Mara is allegedly six months pregnant with Joaquin Phoenix's first child

WENN / Avalon

The private couple, who first romantically linked in 2016, have been rumored to be engaged in 2019 after she was seen wearing a new diamond ring while running errands.

A baby is probably on the way to Rooney mara and Joaquin Phoenix. Multiple reports have suggested that Lisbeth Salander of "The girl with the dragon tattoo" and the "jester"The stars are expecting their first child together.

Page Six first reported that the younger sister of Kate Mara It could have been six months into her pregnancy. Us Weekly corroborated the pregnancy claim, citing a source who said, "Rooney has been about six months." The source added: "Joaquín is great and has been accompanying her to appointments."

The representatives of both actors have neither confirmed nor denied the pregnancy reports.

Rooney and Joaquin worked together for the first time on the 2013 film "itsThe couple romantically bonded in late 2016 after reuniting for the filming of "Maria MagdalenaIn May 2017, they made their first public appearance as a couple at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. Two years later, they sparked engagement rumors after she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. .

While the couple was notoriously private, Joaquin confessed during a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair that he was convinced that Rooney "despised him during the creation of & # 39; Ella & # 39;". Of his 35-year-old partner, the 45-year-old actor said, "She's the only girl I looked up on the Internet. We were just friends, friends by email. I had never done that. I never looked for a girl online."

In January 2020, in accepting Best Actor in a 2020 Golden Globe Kudo Drama, Joaquin gave Rooney a special thanks in his speech. "Somewhere here, I don't know where, there is a dirty dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and hold a blanket and sleep with it forever," he said as he looked at her. "I love you."

Since the coronavirus broke out across the country, Rooney and Joaquin were said to have been quietly quarantined at their Los Angeles home. The "Carol"The actress, however, emerged from isolation to celebrate her sister's first Mother's Day as a new mother by bringing a bouquet of flowers and a small gift bag when she visited on May 10.