Ronan Farrow Says Matt Lauer Is "Just Wrong" In Ed Ed's Criticism – Up News Info

Former Today Co-host Matt Lauer published a lengthy op-ed in Mediaite criticizing Ronan Farrow's reports for his book. Catch and kill where he writes about an ex Today The producer's claim that Lauer raped her.

In his opinion piece, Lauer cites specific cases in Catch and Kill where he claims that Farrow was unable to speak to people who may have corroborated Nevils' claims but who instead offered conflicting information.

His opinion piece also comes from The New York TimesColumn The Ben Smith column that criticized aspects of the Farrow reports.

Lauer wrote: "I think Ronan knew about his work in Catch and kill I would receive little in the way of scrutiny, from the beginning. It is the only way to explain why he was so willing to abandon common sense and true fact checking in favor of salacious and deeply flawed material. I also think that some of Ronan's sources felt that they could make outrageous claims to him, knowing that he (and therefore his stories) would not hesitate. "

Farrow wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: "All I will say about this is that Matt Lauer is simply wrong. Catch and kill he was thoroughly informed and verified, including by Matt Lauer himself. "

A spokesperson for the editorial of Catch and killsaid in a statement "Little, Brown and Company fully supports Ronan Farrow and his reports in Catch and kill. Ronan's dedication to thorough and exhaustive verification of his reports, his commitment to the rights of victims and his impeccable attention to detail and nuance make us proud to be his editor. "

Nevils' claim centers on an incident when she and Lauer were in Sochi, Russia, for network coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

At the time that Catch and kill published last year, Lauer issued an open letter saying that while he had an affair with Nevils, it was "mutual and completely consensual." Nevils responded with his own statement, calling Lauer's open letter a "case study on the victim's shame."

Lauer was fired from NBC in 2017, after Nevils met with NBC officials and described his conduct. In his opinion piece, Lauer claims that the Nevils did not use the term "assault" or "rape" in their complaint. However, Farrow told ABC News last year that he "unequivocally described rape or sexual assault."

Around time Catch and kill released last fall, NBC News President Andrew Lack sent a statement to staff saying, "Today, some have questioned why we use the term" sexual misconduct "to describe the reason for Lauer's firing in the following days. We chose those words carefully to accurately reflect the then public words of the attorney representing our former NBC colleague. "

In his article, Lauer points to cases in which he said Farrow did not contact potential people who may have corroborated Nevils' claims. He quotes a passage in Catch and kill in which Farrow writes that when he got a new job within the company at Peacock Productions, he reported what had happened in Sochi to one of his new bosses there. Lauer said he tracked down Sharon Scott, who was directing Peacock Productions at the time. She in turn contacted Nevils' direct superior, Lauer wrote. The new chief said Nevils "never said a single word about this being more than a consensual matter," he wrote.

On Twitter on Tuesday, Nevils wrote: "DARVO: Deny, Attack, Reverse, Victim and Offender."