Roku Channel Adds CoComelon, YouTube's Top Draw, to Offer for Kids and Families – Up News Info

Roku has added CoComelon, the world's most watched YouTube channel, to its rapidly growing Roku Channel.

The streaming deal with Treasure Studio takes CoComelon beyond YouTube for the first time. The brand offers songs and videos that help preschoolers learn basic concepts like letters, numbers, animal sounds, and colors. He is known for "Bath Song," "Wheels on the Bus," "Baby Shark Submarine" and other numbers that were in high turnover in many homes even before COVID-19.

The Roku channel launched last year as a home for both subscription and linear streaming content with advertising. The Kids & Family area has 20,000 of the 100,000 TV episodes and movies on the Roku Channel. In the first quarter, the channel grew at a faster rate than the Roku platform overall, with an increase in transmission hours of more than 100% compared to the same period in 2019. The channel now reaches homes with approximately 36 million people.

Rob Holmes, vice president of programming and engagement at Roku, told Up News Info in an interview that deals were underway before COVID-19-related closings increased broadcast across the board. In a press release, Holmed said that CoComelon is "loved by tens of millions of children worldwide and is a natural choice" for the Roku Channel offering.

"At CoComelon, we are motivated to be able to involve families with educational and entertaining activities

content that makes universally fun preschool moments fun, "said Treasure Studio founder and founder Jay Jeon." We are thrilled to launch with Roku today to make our popular programming available to Roku fans everywhere. Roku shares our deep commitment to creating positive content environments for children and provides a unique ability to engage and promote programming for the public, especially within The Roku Channel. This partnership is an important component of our strategy to be everywhere. where is our audience today. "