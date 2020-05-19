Roadside America's Wonderful Ice Cream Cones

It turns out the Library of Congress has an absolutely amazing collection of mid-century highway ice cream signs, all of which are making me desperate for a soft-serve cone and cheeseburger, and now I'm conveying that longing to you.

All images are part of the library's John Margolies Roadside America photo archive. Margolies was an architecture critic and photographer who specialized in precisely this type of striking and peculiarly elegant structure. According to their New York Times obituary, Margolies "was considered the leading photographer of vernacular architecture in the country: the cafeterias; the gas station shaped like a teapot (the Teapot Dome service station in Zillah, Washington); and motels shaped like all kinds of things, from wigwams to zeppelins and railroad cars, that once became proud totems along America's blue highways. "One of the things he had an eye for. Apparently they were the ice cream signs.

Here's one from Knoxville in 1984, a fully anthropomorphized cone man with a kind of wrinkle around his face, in an identifiable way:

Here is a more realistic direction; I personally recommend the Zesto in Atlanta and specifically the "Nut Brown Crown".

One for the files "inexplicably but also a good literary reference":

I guess for now, a popsicle and a bag of potato chips will have to work.