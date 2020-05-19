Riverside County reports additional deaths; San Bernardino, Ventura Report more cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside County reported 19 more deaths related to the new coronavirus over the weekend, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 334 recently confirmed cases and 19 more deaths since Friday, with a total of 5,952 cases and 261 deaths across the county.

Of the 186 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 68 were treated in intensive care units. The county reported that 3,833 people have recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported and an additional 82 cases on Monday, with a total of 3,593 cases and 155 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 61 new cases since Friday, with a total of 825 cases and 25 deaths. Of those cases, 521 have been recovered. There were 279 active quarantined cases.

The county said 26 people were currently hospitalized, with 15 in intensive care units.

As of Monday night, 85,304 Riverside County residents had been evaluated, 39,079 San Bernardino County residents had been evaluated, and 17,045 Ventura County residents had been evaluated.