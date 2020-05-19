Rihanna, Cardi B, Lil Nas X win big at 2020 Webby Awards

Instagram

Riri is praised for her fashion brand, Cardi is famous for her collaboration with Reebok and Lil Nas is praised for her music video & # 39; Panini & # 39; in the next & # 39; WFH: Webby From Home & # 39 ;.

Rihanna, Cardi Band Tom Hanks are among the winners of the 2020 Webby Awards.

Hits creator of "Umbrella" won the Webby People & # 39; s Voice Award for Fashion and Beauty (Social) for her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, while rapper Cardi picked up the Webby Award and People & # 39; s Award Fashion and Lifestyle Voice (Video) for her advertisement for Nails with Reebok.

The #NiceTweets video by Hollywood veteran Hanks earned him the People & # 39; s Voice Award for Art and Entertainment (Social), and the Webby Award for Comedy (Video) went to Squarespace. "Do it with Idris Elba" Bell.

Lil nas xThe video for "Panini" was named winner of the People & # 39; s Voice Award for Best Art Direction (Video) while Dolly parton"America" ​​claimed the Webby Award and the People & # 39; s Voice Award for Best Mini Series (Podcasts) and Celine dion claimed the People & # 39; s Voice Award for Experimental and Innovation (Social).

"Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon"earned the Celebrity / Fan (Social) title and"The Late Late Show with James Corden"won the Entertainment (Video) award.

Other winners included the basketball icon Lebron James (Best User Interface (Websites) for ESPN's Welcome to Bron Bron Land), hit fantasy drama "game of Thrones"(Volumetric / 6 degrees of freedom (video) for The Dead Must Die Magic Leap Experience) and"Saturday night live"(People & # 39; s Voice Award for Best Use of Stories (Social)).

There were also new awards for the stars who used their online presence forever during the coronavirus pandemic, with Special Achievement honors for Kristen bell, Miley Cyrusand John Krasinski as much as DJ D-Nice (Webby Artist of the Year), and Swizz beatz and Timbaland (Webby Break the Internet Award).

The winners of the 24th Annual Webby Awards, presented by officials from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences to recognize the best on the Internet, will be held during an online ceremony on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Fans can tune into the event, titled "WFH: Webby from home"and hosted by Patton oswalt, starting at 3 p.m. ET on the Webby website.