Rick Ross is called by Trolling Baby Mama after a DNA test shows that he is the father of their two children.

The founder of the Maybach Music Group is accused of disrespecting Briana Camille after she mocks the results of the DNA test that confirms that she fathered her two children.

Rick RossFans are not amused by the way he responded to news that he is the father of Briana Camille's two children. After the results of the DNA test confirmed the paternity of his ex-girlfriend's children, the rapper went to Instagram to mock the news.

While Briana was reported to be taking legal steps to establish paternity for her children, Rozay turned the script around and joked as if he was the one chasing her baby for the DNA test. "I can't believe Fat Girl had her blood tested, damn it, they said she had almost fallen running away from them when they came to force her to have her blood tested," she said in a short clip posted Monday, May 18. . .

He added in the video: "She took it, and I'm the dad, and I'm the daddy." The Chief wrote about the video, "It took months after you requested it," and he called Briana his "substitute" in the caption as he wrote, "Eyez dat baby daddy! My substitute always complies! Thank you very much #Fatgirl. "

Rozay's video quickly generated reactions from his followers, and many called him out for disrespecting their baby. "Wow … total disrespect," commented one user in the post. Another also criticized him: "Never disrespect the mother of your child (ren)! This is low."

A third unimpressed fan wrote, "Damn Ross, I don't think you were SO cheesy." Also disappointed by his response, someone said, "This lame Ross thought bigger of you." A fifth person added, "Ross, this is … you don't usually respond to shit like this smh."

Others urged him to act with more class for the sake of his children. "Don't do this, baby! Take the path for your children," advised one of her fans. Someone else commented, "It is shameful for a man to act this way!

There were some, however, who understood Rozay's jokes. "Ross, we and you knew that those were your children hahaha", someone reacted to the video. Another simply wrote, "Lmaooo," while others commented, "Andd Eyez da Papi, who tickled me."

Briana sued Rozay earlier this year after he allegedly kicked her and her two children out of their home when they abruptly separated at the end of last year. The social media star, who is currently pregnant with her son in the fall, claimed that the record executive has not financially supported her children since leaving her home, with Rozay arguing that there had been no DNA test to demonstrate than him The father of his two children.

Now that the results have come out, Briana demands that the 44-year-old star provide child support immediately. He is asking the judge for a hearing as soon as possible for temporary child support, as well as reimbursement of recent expenses for the care of his children.