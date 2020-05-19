Review: Snowpiercer starts slow and runs until the end of intense cliffhanger

Daveed Diggs co-stars as Andre Layton, with Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill.

Snowpiercer debuted Sunday night on TNT, and Deadline reports that more than 3 million viewers tuned in, making it the best cable network broadcast since its adaptation of The alienist in 2018. It remains to be seen if those viewers will stick around for the 10 episodes of this first season. This is one of those slow recording programs that takes time to build, which could test viewers' patience. But that patience is rewarded when everything gets underway for the last few episodes, ending in one last twist of the cliffhanger.

(Mild spoilers below, but no major revelations.)

Snowpiercer it's essentially a reboot of the critically acclaimed 2013 film by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), developed in a long-running series. Bong's film itself was an adaptation of a 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, on remains of humanity trying to survive an ice age inside a train of 1,001 wagons. The train is run by a lone transportation magnate named Mr. Wilford, who has separated passengers by class and has a nefarious plan to ensure that life on the train remains sustainable.

The film starred Chris Evans as revolutionary leader Curtis, with Tilda Swinton as second-in-command, Mason. Bong shot much of it on a specially built set: a train mounted on a giant gyro gimbal, to better mimic the movements of a real train. Snowpiercer It won rave reviews and grossed $ 86 million worldwide against a production budget of approximately $ 40 million.

The TNT series takes place seven years after the climatic catastrophe that produced the ice age. Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Blindspotting) plays Andre Layton, a prisoner at the end of the train who is embroiled in a revolutionary struggle against the social hierarchy imposed abroad Snowpiercer. Jennifer ConnellyAlita: battle angel) co-stars as the first-class passenger Melanie Cavill, who is the Voice of the Train, responsible for the daily public announcements and the good operation of the train (both mechanically and socially). The cast of the show also includes Alison Wright (Americans, Castle Rock) as Lilah Anderson, who works at the train spa, and Mickey Sumner (The Borgias, and daughter of musician Sting) as brakeman Bess Till, whose recent transfer to second class to be with her romantic partner is threatened when she begins to question the train's status quo.

Bong Joon-ho's movie is a monster of almost uninterrupted action, as the passengers of the lowest class rebel and make their way to the head of the train, with Curtis at the helm. The television adaptation necessarily takes a slower approach, given the 10 episodes of S1, detailing the details of life on board the train, along with snippets of the expository backstory. And it presents a mystery on board: Layton is used to investigate a brutal murder that could be the work of a serial killer, such as a dystopian version of Murder on the Orient Express.

I enjoyed how the series spent time on many of the everyday details of life on board. Snowpiercer in all classes, from dealing with energy limitations and unexpected limitations in food sources to black market barter and drug trafficking and various interpersonal conflicts between passengers. The so-called "Tailies,quot;, the pinless refugees in the train's tail, are punished for insubordination by running an arm through a portal into the cold outside until it freezes and breaks. There is also a prison car whose occupants are kept on suspension, although the drug used to maintain that status has some serious side effects.

It's the cast that finally makes Snowpiercer Job, especially Jennifer Connelly as Melanie, whose energetic professional and tightly controlled badge is gradually stripped to reveal a woman haunted by personal loss and the tough decisions she's had to make to keep the train running for seven years. Snowpiercer It presents an ongoing Trolley problem, where decision makers must consider sacrificing some lives, sometimes enough, to save everyone else. It goes without saying that first-class passengers rarely have to make those sacrifices.

Equally compelling is Wright's intriguing and manipulative Lilah, who has an unhealthy obsession with the mythical Mr. Wilford and ruthless cruelty when it comes to maintaining order. He would like nothing more than to replace Melanie as the Voice of the Train, and he is not above exploiting the building riots to achieve that goal. Summer brings the perfect combination of resistance and vulnerability to Bess Till. Diggs has a harder job that makes Layton nice; He is a bit of a preacher and a vigilante. But her affection for a young man named Miles (Jaylin Fletcher) and Miles's adoptive mother, Josie (Katie McGuinness), considerably softens the character.

The show does have some downsides. Mandatory voiceovers before each episode can be annoying, and the dialogue is a bit hackneyed in places. Also, the murder mystery subplot is not particularly compelling and is primarily an excuse to get Layton out of line so he can do some recognition on behalf of the rebellion.

Overall, though, this is a solid and entertaining series that sets the stage for an even stronger second season. TNT gave the green light to a second season before the pilot's premiere, hence the end of the cliffhanger, although it could be a while before we can continue the story. S2 production started last October, and main photography was almost complete when production was forced to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New episodes of Snowpiercer will air on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET at TNT.

