Raymond Lee and Brian Howe join the series AMC Series Regular Cast – Up News Info

Raymond LeeHere and now) and Brian Howe (The news room) are established as series regulars alongside Eric Petersen and Annie Murphy in the AMC dark comedy series Kevin can fuck himself, by Valerie Armstrong, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack and AMC Studios.

Created and produced by Armstrong, Kevin can fuck himself Try the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the comedy wife (Murphy). He seems to break the television convention and ask what the world is like through his eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform each other as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes from her confines and takes the lead in her own life.

Lee will play Sam Beverly, strong, fresh and handsome with a "Brooklyn Hipster-lite" vibe, he is a newcomer to Worcester where he has opened a fancy restaurant (think Jones in Third). We have a feeling that Sam and Allison have a story.

Howe will play Pete McRoberts, 65, gray-haired, he is Kevin's father, formerly in seminary, now he is often seen "sitting in a comfortable chair that long ago formed into his particular shape." One of the boys, happy, with a somewhat chauvinistic sense of humor, Pete, like his son, has never grown up.

They also previously joined the cast Mary Hollis Inboden and Alex Bonifer.

Craig DiGregorio serves as executive producer and executive producer. Jones and McCormack are executive producers through Le Train Train.

Regular roles in the Lee series include Alan Ball's HBO series, Here and now. He will be seen in a recurring role in the upcoming HBO Max series. Made for loveand recently relapsed on Fox Prodigal son. Then it will be seen in the Paramount feature film Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly. He is represented by Velocity Entertainment Partners and CAA.

Howe has turned to The Newsroom, Superstore, Masters of Sex, Nikita, Justified, HBO Deputy Directors and Westworld, and most recently as Nick Porter in Chicago Fire. His film credits include Catch Me If You Can with Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, Gran torino with Clint Eastwood, The pursuit of happiness with Will Smith, Deja vu with Denzel Washington, RV with Robin Williams and Evan Almighty with Steve Carell Howe he is represented by The Kohner Agency and Industry Entertainment.