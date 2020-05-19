Rapper Walka and White GF launch Sextape on Onlyfans! (Graphic)

With the coronavirus quarantine, rappers are looking for new ways to earn some money. And one of the most prominent rappers hasn't taken Onlyfans.

MTO News learned that Sauce Walka, the legendary Houston rapper, created Onlyfans, with explicit content.

According to social media reports, Willow Walka shows women on her page, who undress and act for paying customers on the site.

And yesterday, a report came to Twitter, that Walka himself had filmed a sextape with his pretty red-haired girlfriend on the page.

Here is one of the videos, which is extremely graphic. The video allegedly shows Sauice Walka and his girlfriend, a Cam girl named BambiDoe:

LINK TO THE GRAPHIC SAUCE WALKA VIDEO

And here is a video of Sauce, with his new girlfriend:

Willow Walka, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, gained notoriety for the first time after he dropped a Drake song in Yo Gotti's "Errrybody,quot;. Willow went on to work with Boosie Badazz, 21 Savage, Shy Glizzy, Lil Yachty, Philthy Rich, Mozzy, and others.