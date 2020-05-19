Rangers prefer new home over Arizona for second spring training – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Texas Rangers would prefer to stay home in their new stadium whenever it's time to return to spring training.

They haven't played a game yet, or even had organized training, at their $ 1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.

%MINIFYHTML8063074c0cb28a9dc107777f65899d8217%%MINIFYHTML8063074c0cb28a9dc107777f65899d8218%

General manager Jon Daniels says that training in Texas would have many advantages instead of returning to his camp in Arizona.

Spring training has been on hold for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. That has also delayed the start of the regular season.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)