Rachel Platten's first year of motherhood ruined by postpartum depression

The singer of & # 39; Fight Song & # 39; reveals that she sought therapy after realizing she was suffering from postpartum depression after giving birth to her first child last year.

Rachel Platten It has opened up about the postpartum depression that ruined her first year of motherhood.

The "Fight Song" singer gave birth to daughter Violet in January 2019 and now admits she was unprepared for the mood swings that came with parenthood.

The 38-year-old woman took to Instagram to reveal that she hid the depression from fans, suffering from "shame and guilt" over the way she felt.

"I felt so sad that I had missed special bonding moments with her (daughter) while struggling with panic attacks and my mental health," Rachel writes. "My daughter angel deserved better."

She says "Good morning america"At some point the walls collapsed and I started having panic attacks and never had them before."

She reveals that her anxiety started on the road last summer of 2019: "I was miserable … I was trying to get enough milk, breastfeeding, to make it okay and then trying to entertain 15,000 people and trying to keep myself together as boss and try to be a good wife. "

Rachel realized that something was wrong and contacted the therapists.

"It took me a minute to find the right one," he explains, "but when I did it was like getting the hug I needed."

She also credits her husband, Kevin Lazan, for being strong enough to "sit there … while I'm going through what I'm going through."

And now Rachel is willing to help others, sharing her postpartum journey on social media and posting honest photos with fans, even when she doesn't look or feel better.