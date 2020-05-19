Quad Webb shoots New York Governor Andrew Cuomo!

It seems someone has been admiring New York Governor Andrew Cuomo from afar, and recently shot her to let her know she's interested.

Cast member of "Married to Medicine,quot; Quad Webb turned to social media to inform the governor that she was watching him.

He posted a video to let the governor know that he heard that he was single and that she is also single, and that he has been admiring the work he did during the pandemic for New York residents.

She said in caption: "People told me today that Governor Cuomo made an announcement to bachelorette parties in New York some time ago stating that he is single and that the message has finally reached Georgia." I love the way he has handled himself and shown great compassion for the people of the great state of New York. If you need a line of credit for more fans, tests, and face masks, let's solve it! Work well done!"

Quad finalized her divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford last year after six years of marriage.

Chris Cuomo recently joked when he joked with his brother, Andrew, about his bachelorhood after he ended things with Sandra Lee last year.

According to Page sixChris spoke to his brother on his show and said, "Do you think you are an attractive person now because you are single and ready to mix? Do you really think that you are a desirable single person, and this is not just the pain of people what comes out of them?

Governor Cuomo responded and said, "I think beauty is in the eye of the beholder."

Take a look at Quad firing his shot below:

