Pyer Moss will host the screening of & # 39; American, also & # 39; during Fashion Week

In announcing the September event, founder Kerby Jean-Raymond explains that the documentary & # 39; aims to show the love and care that our entire company puts into every moment we create & # 39 ;.

Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond will headline a documentary exhibition in September during what would have been Fashion Week.

As the shows in cities like New York, London, Milan and Paris seem to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, many designers look for alternative ways to present their next looks.

On Monday (May 18) Raymond announced that he will present a screening of the fashion film "American, too"at a drive-in theater in New York in September. The production explores the creation and preparation for the brand's Spring 2020 show at the Brooklyn Kings Theater.

The event will kick off a tour of drive-ins in the US. USA

"It has always been our mission to showcase the amount of thought and work involved in putting together a collection," Jean-Raymond said in a statement to Vogue. "We have been slowing down how much we produce and improving the quality of what we produce over the years. This film aims to show the love and care that our entire company puts into every moment we create and will demonstrate that we appreciate the fashion as an art form and a communication tool that we have used to embolden a community around us. "

The exact theater chosen for the premiere has yet to be announced.