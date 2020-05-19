Psycho Gorman & # 39; acquired by RLJE Films & Shudder for release in 2020 – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: PG: Psycho GormanRLJE Films and Shudder acquired the horror comedy that had been intended for the Midnight section of SXSW before the festival closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. RLJE Films is planning a theatrical release in late 2020, while Shudder will release the film on its platform in early 2021.

Written and directed by The void & # 39;s Steven Kostanski, the film revolves around brothers Mimi (Nita-Josee Hanna) and Luke (Owen Myre), who unconsciously resurrect a former alien lord (Matthew Ninaber). Using a magic amulet, they force the monster to obey its childish whims, and accidentally lure a gallery of rogue intergalactic assassins into the suburbs of small towns. Adam Brooks also stars.

"PG: Psycho Goreman it's a perfect movie for all of us who grew up in a video store, "said RLJE Films director of acquisitions Mark Ward." He has so much heart, excitement and fun that we think this could be a franchise. We love this movie. " .

Emily Gotto, Shudder's director of global acquisitions and co-productions, said it was "the welcome party that makes us feel good now. Bursting with blood and charm, PG It shows that Steven Kostanski's imagination is unstoppable and we are delighted that the members of Shudder meet the monsters, and especially Mimi. "

Kostanski produced the photo with Stuart F. Andrews, Shannon Hanmer, Jesse Kristensen and Toronto Film Festival programmer Midnight Madness Peter Kuplowsky. Ward, Jess DeLeo and Gotto of RLJE negotiated the deal with Carole Baraton and Pauline Boucheny de Charades for the filmmakers.