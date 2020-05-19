Prospective fans are mad at Russell Wilson for wishing him a 'Happy Future' baby birthday.

Russell Wilson caught the attention of Future fans on Tuesday when he wished baby Future a happy birthday on Twitter.

My inspiration. My best friend. Full of love, joy and grace. I thank Jesus for you and for being able to guide you and guide you.

Your future is forever infinite and I beg you to immerse yourself in every opportunity and obstacle in life with all this Love and enthusiasm.

Happy sixth day of BDay!

Dad loves you! 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/My4PlBUNhc – Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 19, 2020

Future is a rapper who had a son with singer Ciara named Future Zahir Wilburn. Ciara is now married to Wilson, who has taken an active role in the young Future's life as a stepfather. But some, mostly rapper fans, aren't comfortable with how close Wilson has become with baby Future.

In fact, "Baby Future,quot; started trending on Twitter when it celebrated its sixth birthday. But most tweets You'll find on that trending topic that discusses the drama between the rapper and the NFL player. For what it's worth, the rapper also wished Baby Future a happy birthday.

Happy FUTURE birthday. I love you forever twin – FUTURE / FREEBANDZ (@ 1future) May 19, 2020

MORE: What Happens When You Eliminate Every Madden QB?

Russell Wilson, Ciara https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f8/72/russell-wilson-ciara-baby-future_dcymjk1543lp1psqcanykqtg9.png?t=779574690,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Just search for "baby Future,quot; or "Russell Wilson,quot; or "Future,quot; on Twitter and you will see many opinions about the relationship between everyone. There were many others, however, who went in the opposite direction and said that people shouldn't have a problem with Wilson calling himself the "dad,quot; of the future baby.

%MINIFYHTML22282242b045ed96dbf6927412a9157e17%%MINIFYHTML22282242b045ed96dbf6927412a9157e18%

Russell Wilson's love for the baby The future is really beautiful to see! Anyone angry about that is just a weirdo … pic.twitter.com/yg1VO0SNLO – ebony jenkins (@chocolatesunn) May 19, 2020

Look, I'm the biggest fan of Future, but no one should have a problem with this man who treats his stepson like a son. That's a blessing for baby's future pic.twitter.com/fQCTYN51IU – 🔥🔥🔥 (@OhSayLesss) May 19, 2020

It's funny how Future tweets about Baby Future like he's the stepdad and Russ Wilson tweets like he's the dad. It's funny to me. – Skip V5 🏁🐍🐺 (@SkipFromBk) May 19, 2020