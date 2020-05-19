Prospective fans are mad at Russell Wilson for wishing him a 'Happy Future' baby birthday.

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Prospective fans are mad at Russell Wilson for wishing him a 'Happy Future' baby birthday.
%MINIFYHTML22282242b045ed96dbf6927412a9157e16%

Russell Wilson caught the attention of Future fans on Tuesday when he wished baby Future a happy birthday on Twitter.

Future is a rapper who had a son with singer Ciara named Future Zahir Wilburn. Ciara is now married to Wilson, who has taken an active role in the young Future's life as a stepfather. But some, mostly rapper fans, aren't comfortable with how close Wilson has become with baby Future.

In fact, "Baby Future,quot; started trending on Twitter when it celebrated its sixth birthday. But most tweets You'll find on that trending topic that discusses the drama between the rapper and the NFL player. For what it's worth, the rapper also wished Baby Future a happy birthday.

MORE: What Happens When You Eliminate Every Madden QB?

Russell Wilson, Ciara

Just search for "baby Future,quot; or "Russell Wilson,quot; or "Future,quot; on Twitter and you will see many opinions about the relationship between everyone. There were many others, however, who went in the opposite direction and said that people shouldn't have a problem with Wilson calling himself the "dad,quot; of the future baby.

%MINIFYHTML22282242b045ed96dbf6927412a9157e17%%MINIFYHTML22282242b045ed96dbf6927412a9157e18%

%MINIFYHTML22282242b045ed96dbf6927412a9157e19%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here