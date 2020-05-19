Producers Guild Reviews Eligibility Rules for 2021 PGA Awards, Follows Leadership of Film Academy – Up News Info

Not surprisingly, the Producers Guild of America revealed new eligibility guidelines on Tuesday for its annual award ceremony in 2021.

Here is his statement: "The organization is temporarily adjusting its Darryl F. Zanuck Award eligibility rules to accommodate films that may be required to have an initial non-theatrical public display or distribution. As the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other industry organizations have changed their rules, the PGA will allow films initially available on a commercial streaming service or VOD to qualify for award eligibility. "

%MINIFYHTMLcfe5718604dbe6c77173a0d58b905df615%

Presidents of the Producers Guild of America, Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, said, “Each year, the PGA is privileged to honor outstanding accomplishments in our field and celebrate the inspiring producers behind them. Current realities require that we make the necessary adjustments so that each deserving producer has the opportunity to have their hard work and excellence recognized. "

More details will be provided as the PGA releases reviews in the coming weeks. All other eligibility requirements will remain as they were until further notice, but may be changed at any time in accordance with the PGA.