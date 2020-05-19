Prison protesters are spreading coronavirus to unaffected areas

Image: Getty

It may be a bit difficult to remember many weeks of shelter-in-place requests that a major motivator for a national blockade was to prevent the spread of covid-19. It could be that this lost knowledge of two months ago is at least partially responsible for any surprises about the fact that people traveling to protest the coronavirus blockade are, in turn, taking the virus elsewhere, largely unaffected, when they leave said protests.

Anonymous data from cell phones, disclosed to guardian from the Committee for the Protection of Medicare and obtained from the optional applications downloaded by the protesters, it shows that "they often travel hundreds of miles to events, return to all parts of their states and even cross to neighboring ones." According to data scientists from a company called VoteMap and anyone else familiar with the spread of communicable diseases, these protesters are likely introducing the virus as they move to and from the protests:

"A visualization shows that in Lansing, Michigan, after an April 30 protest in which armed protesters broke into the capitol building and the state police were forced to physically block access to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, it can be seen that the devices that had been present at the protest site were returning. " to all parts of the state, from Detroit to remote towns in the north of the state. A device visible in the data traveled to and from Afton, which is more than 180 miles from the capital. Others arrived, and some crossed, the Indiana border.

And while it's impossible to trace the transmission of covid-19 to specific individuals in specific protests, Dr. Rob Davidson, executive director of the Committee for Medicare Protection, says the protests are potentially "epidemiologically significant events," adding: " The behavior What we are seeing in the protests carries a high risk of infection. We can see that the protesters go from a highly concentrated event and then widely disperse. "

The idea of ​​people spreading the coronavirus by protesting attempts to contain the spread of the coronavirus probably should have infuriated me, and it probably would have, had I not been so overwhelmed by the constant flood of bad and / or absurd news about the coronavirus. It could be that I will I look back on a few years and find some retroactive fury, but right now, my only answer to this story is exhaustion tinged with a hint of nostalgia for the fact that Joseph Heller is not alive to see this. [The Guardian]

Whether Elizabeth Warren takes a DNA test or Joe Biden does a little humor, politicians never seem to learn not to play Donald Trump's petty little games. Case in point, Biden, nicknamed "Sleepy Joe" by Trump in the Democratic primary debates, has tried to counter this nickname by devising an equally childish title for Trump: President Tweety.

The name is, of course, a reference to President Trump's irresponsible, silly, and sometimes life-threatening habit of grammatically tweeting the day's news or exaggerating the cures for coronavirus snake oil. In a speech Monday to the Victoria Fund for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Biden said: “Trump is tweeting again this morning. I call him "President Tweety".

The joke was made in reference to Trump constantly harassing the public via Twitter with their desire to reopening of companies, despite advice from medical professionals that the country is not yet ready to do so without risking more deaths and infections.

But like all previous attempts to counter Trump's youth bullying by playing his game according to his rules, labeling Trump "President Tweety" is no better than responding to ridicule from a "Turdface" schoolyard tyrant with " No, you are the turdface. " No matter who the real turdface is, by virtue of participating in the battle of wits, everyone involved becomes the turdface. [New York Post]