Prison inmate becomes TikTok star – Create a kitchen channel in jail!

Jeron Combs, a 21-year-old inmate in a California jail, has done the unthinkable – he's become a HUGE TikTok star.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

Jeron, who goes by the name BlockBoyJMomey on TikTok, currently has 111.5K followers and 1.1M likes. That's pretty good, especially since he started his channel WHILE HE WAS JAILED.

Jeron has a kitchen channel. In it, he makes delicious sweets, all from inside his cell. He can be seen making a fry strip, tacos and even baking a cake (see above).

It's unclear how Deron was able to smuggle a cell phone into his prison, or if corrections officers are on his whistle, but it's quite surprising.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

MTO News contacted members of the Deron family for comment, but they did not respond to our questions.

Here is the official California prison policy on prisoners and cell phones: