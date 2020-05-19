Prison inmate becomes TikTok star – Create a kitchen channel in jail!

Jeron Combs, a 21-year-old inmate in a California jail, has done the unthinkable – he's become a HUGE TikTok star.

Jeron, who goes by the name BlockBoyJMomey on TikTok, currently has 111.5K followers and 1.1M likes. That's pretty good, especially since he started his channel WHILE HE WAS JAILED.

Jeron has a kitchen channel. In it, he makes delicious sweets, all from inside his cell. He can be seen making a fry strip, tacos and even baking a cake (see above).

