Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy second wedding anniversary at home with a quiet celebration

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their second wedding anniversary on May 19, and the couple marked the special occasion with a quiet celebration at home amid the closure of COVID-19.

According to People In the magazine, Harry and Meghan spent the day with their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison, at their rental home in Los Angeles.

"Today the family is having a quiet day together," a source told the store.

At the Windsor Castle exhibit "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,quot;, which opened in 2018, the couple revealed that the most memorable part of their wedding day was the music Harry chose when Meghan walked by the hall.

Chose George Frideric Handel Eternal Source of Divine Light, and Meghan says that when she hears the song she can get back on her way down the hall. She says the song is special to her and Harry, and she thinks it's one of those things that they will treasure forever.

"Wherever we are, whatever we do, we can close our eyes, listen to that music and go back to that moment, it's a beautiful thing for both of us," said Harry.

After resigning as royals earlier this year, Harry and Meghan left the UK and moved to Vancouver Island in Canada. Before the borders were closed, the couple moved with Archie to Los Angeles, where they currently rent out Tyler Perry's $ 18 million mansion.

The couple have been enjoying quiet nights at home with their son, but they spend their days working at their new Archewell charitable foundation. They have also partnered with Project Angel Food to help deliver meals to those in need during the pandemic.

"What Meghan said is that she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It's just beautiful, "said Richard Ayoub, CEO of Project Angel Food." Obviously there is a great deal of love and selflessness between them. "

Ayoub also talked about how Harry and Meghan celebrated Archie's first birthday on May 6. He said Meghan made a cake out of strawberries and cream, and Harry helped with the decorations by blowing up balloons.

The celebration also included video chats via Zoom with family and friends, and had "a really simple but incredibly joyous day."

During a recent video chat with his charity WellChild, Harry said that many positives are happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that being able to have so much family time almost made him feel guilty.

Prince Harry said that you have to celebrate those moments when you are on the ground and rolling hysterical because soon there will be something serious that you will have to deal with and there is no way out of it.



